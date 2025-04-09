'India among 50 countries willing to lower tariffs,' says Trump administration official. China has a request, though

US trade representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday told the Senate that India is among the nearly 50 countries that are willing to lower tariffs in response to US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariff announcements on April 2.

Trump's sweeping trade policy includes a global baseline tariff and more stringent duties on steel, aluminium, autos, and parts not manufactured in the US. Greer also said that Argentina, Vietnam, and Israel are also among the countries that are willing to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers under Trump's "reciprocity" push.

“Companies have announced $4 trillion into investments in the United States. Nearly 50 countries have approached me personally to discuss the President's new policy and explore how to achieve reciprocity. And they've spoken with many members of the administration. Several of these, such as Argentina, Vietnam, India, and Israel, have suggested that they will reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers in line with the President's policy," Jameson said.

WATCH: US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer delivers testimony at the Senate Finance Committee’s hearing on President Trump’s 2025 Trade Policy Agenda pic.twitter.com/zCY6Ty7bEW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 8, 2025

As per Greer, Trump's sweeping tariff policy has prompted around 50 countries to initiate discussions. He said while the US maintains an average 5 per cent tariff on agricultural goods, India's average tariff stands at 39 per cent.

"You understand the trend here. Our trade deficit, driven by these non-reciprocal conditions, is a manifestation of the loss of the nation's ability to manufacture, to grow, and to build. The President recognises the urgency of the moment."

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India said on Tuesday that New Delhi and Beijing should stand together to overcome challenges arising due to the tariffs imposed by Trump administration.

In a detailled statement, the spokesperson said that China's economic heft comes from its comprehensive industrial system and sustained focus on innovation and research.

She further emphasised the country's commitment to multilateralism and global economic cooperation.

The spokesperson said: "Trade and tariff wars have no winners. All countries should uphold the principles of extensive consultation, practice true multilateralism, jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism."

Trump administration has imposed a whopping 104 per cent tariffs across all Chinese imports on Wednesday.