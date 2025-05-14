Business Today
News
india
India bans Chinese state media Xinhua, Global Times from X, cites Pakistan-aligned propaganda

Xinhua News Agency, which serves as the official state news service of the People’s Republic of China, was accused of pushing forward Pakistani propaganda during heightened regional tensions

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated May 14, 2025 12:09 PM IST
India cracks down on Chinese media on X, bans Xinhua

India has blocked the X (formerly Twitter) account of China’s official news agency Xinhua, days after taking similar action against the Global Times, another Chinese state media outlet. Both bans are tied to allegations of spreading anti-India propaganda in favour of Pakistan.

Xinhua News Agency, which serves as the official state news service of the People’s Republic of China, was accused of promoting content that aligned with Pakistani narratives during heightened regional tensions.

This marks the second Chinese media outlet to be restricted in India on X within a short span, highlighting New Delhi’s tightening digital policy against foreign state-linked disinformation efforts.

Published on: May 14, 2025 11:57 AM IST
    market today