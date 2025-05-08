India has begun a counter-attack on Pakistan following a series of attempted drone and missile strikes that were thwarted by the Indian defence system late Thursday. Government sources confirmed that India has fired missiles towards Pakistan. India has hit Lahore and Islamabad. A complete blackout has been reported from across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

As Indian forces responded, explosions were heard over Jammu where the S-400 air defence system shot down eight incoming Pakistani missiles. “Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses,” the Indian Army said.

An airborne early warning and control aircraft (AWACS) of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down inside Pakistan’s Punjab province. According to sources, three Pakistani fighter jets were also brought down —one of them near Pokhran’s Lathi in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Blasts were also reported near the Khundroo ordnance depot in South Kashmir, though there were no reports of casualties from Jammu and Kashmir at the time of reporting.

To defend against continued aerial threats, India has activated its full spectrum of anti-drone and low-altitude air defence systems. Alongside the S-400s, this includes L-70 anti-aircraft guns and the Soviet-origin ZSU-23-4 Schilka systems, which are now deployed near critical installations.

The L-70 Anti-Aircraft Gun, developed by Swedish arms maker Bofors and licensed in India, is a radar-linked 40mm gun system capable of firing 240 to 330 rounds per minute. With a range of up to 4,000 metres and upgraded with electro-optical sensors and auto-tracking, the L-70 has become a key asset in defending against drone swarms.

The ZSU-23-4 Schilka, a Russian-designed, self-propelled weapon system, features four 23mm autocannons capable of unleashing up to 4,000 rounds per minute. Modern upgrades now include proximity-fuse ammunition and advanced fire control, enhancing its ability to neutralise low-flying drones, helicopters, and even lightly armoured ground targets.

