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INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally: Check traffic diversions & routes to avoid in central Delhi today

INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally: Check traffic diversions & routes to avoid in central Delhi today

The Delhi Traffic Police rolled out a detailed advisory outlining 10 major diversion points and 11 affected road stretches in view of the political demonstration organised by the opposition bloc at the historic Ramlila Maidan.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 7:52 AM IST
INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally: Check traffic diversions & routes to avoid in central Delhi todayTo maintain law and order, security arrangements feature over 3,000 police personnel alongside units of armed paramilitary forces stationed in anti-riot gear in and around the ground.

Commuters stepping out in the national capital face major gridlocks and regulated movement as authorities implement extensive traffic restrictions across central zones.

The Delhi Traffic Police rolled out a detailed advisory outlining 10 major diversion points and 11 affected road stretches in view of the political demonstration organised by the opposition bloc at the historic Ramlila Maidan. Restrictions remain in effect from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, impacting key arterial corridors, public transport routes, and commutes toward railway stations.

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Key diversions & restricted routes 

Officials have set up strict regulatory checkpoints to manage vehicular movement around the venue. Designated traffic diversion points include the Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate, and Mirdard Chowk.

Motorists are advised to completely steer clear of major thoroughfares facing heavy congestion, including BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, and stretches near Chelmsford Road and KG Marg.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus operations face targeted restrictions and rerouting depending on ground conditions along BSZ Marg, the Rajghat-to-JLN Marg corridor, DBG Road, and Minto Road.

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Security deployment & advisory for travelers 

To maintain law and order, security arrangements feature over 3,000 police personnel alongside units of armed paramilitary forces stationed in anti-riot gear in and around the ground. A temporary police control room equipped with live video monitoring feeds has also been established to direct security teams dynamically.

With station approaches constrained, authorities have outlined specific detours for railway commuters. Travelers heading toward the New Delhi railway station from DBG Road are directed via Chelmsford Road, the Connaught Place Outer Circle, Minto Road, and Bhavbhuti Marg. Those arriving from East Delhi should navigate through ITO, DDU Marg, and Bhavbhuti Marg to access the Ajmeri Gate side.

Commuters have been strongly urged to utilize public transport — particularly the Delhi Metro — allow extra travel time, avoid roadside parking, and keep emergency lanes clear.

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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 7:52 AM IST
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