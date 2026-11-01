INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally: Check traffic diversions & routes to avoid in central Delhi today

Key diversions & restricted routes

Officials have set up strict regulatory checkpoints to manage vehicular movement around the venue. Designated traffic diversion points include the Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate, and Mirdard Chowk.

Motorists are advised to completely steer clear of major thoroughfares facing heavy congestion, including BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, and stretches near Chelmsford Road and KG Marg.

In view of the proposed rally at Ramleela Ground on 1st November 2026, traffic movement may be regulated and diversions implemented in parts of Central Delhi from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station are requested to follow the suggested alternative routes. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to avoid affected routes, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic instructions. * Avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 Delhi Traffic Police appreciates your cooperation in ensuring safe and smooth traffic movement. #DTPUpdates @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic @aajtak @ZeeNews @ndtvindia @news24tvchannel @ABPNews @AAI_Official @RedFMIndia @bigfmindia — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 31, 2026

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus operations face targeted restrictions and rerouting depending on ground conditions along BSZ Marg, the Rajghat-to-JLN Marg corridor, DBG Road, and Minto Road.

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Security deployment & advisory for travelers

To maintain law and order, security arrangements feature over 3,000 police personnel alongside units of armed paramilitary forces stationed in anti-riot gear in and around the ground. A temporary police control room equipped with live video monitoring feeds has also been established to direct security teams dynamically.

With station approaches constrained, authorities have outlined specific detours for railway commuters. Travelers heading toward the New Delhi railway station from DBG Road are directed via Chelmsford Road, the Connaught Place Outer Circle, Minto Road, and Bhavbhuti Marg. Those arriving from East Delhi should navigate through ITO, DDU Marg, and Bhavbhuti Marg to access the Ajmeri Gate side.

Commuters have been strongly urged to utilize public transport — particularly the Delhi Metro — allow extra travel time, avoid roadside parking, and keep emergency lanes clear.