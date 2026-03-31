India-bound humanitarian mission aircraft hit by US; Iran calls it ‘war crime’

An Iranian civilian aircraft operated by Mahan Air was reportedly hit during a US airstrike at Mashhad International Airport, according to Iranian sources quoted by ANI. The plane was scheduled to fly to New Delhi as part of a humanitarian mission to transport medicines and medical supplies.

The aircraft was stationed at Mashhad airport when the strike occurred, disrupting the planned aid operation. The flight was expected to support ongoing humanitarian coordination between India and Iran. There has been no immediate confirmation from the US regarding the strike.

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This incident comes amid continued humanitarian efforts between the two countries. Earlier this month, India sent aid consignments to Iran, emphasising their longstanding civilisational and humanitarian ties. The disruption of the flight is likely to affect relief logistics.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a "war crime" and a violation of international law. In a statement shared by Iran’s mission in India on X, the organisation said the aircraft was carrying medicines and medical equipment sourced from various countries and was engaged in a humanitarian mission.

The organisation stated that targeting a civilian aircraft violated international aviation regulations and principles of humanitarian law. It cited the Chicago Convention (1944), the Montreal Convention (1971), and Article 52 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which classify attacks on civilian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid as war crimes.

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The Civil Aviation Organisation called on international bodies to investigate the incident, prosecute those responsible, and ensure safeguards to protect civil aviation from similar threats.

Mahan Air, one of Iran’s largest private carriers, has been under US sanctions for years, with allegations from Washington that it has links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran has denied these claims. The reported strike adds to the risks faced by civilian aircraft operating in conflict zones, with past incidents damaging aviation infrastructure in Iran.

The plane was expected to arrive in New Delhi on April 1 to collect essential medical supplies and aid for the Iranian people. India had sent the first consignment of medical supplies to Iran through the Iranian Red Crescent Society on March 18. The Iranian embassy in New Delhi expressed gratitude to the people of India for the aid.