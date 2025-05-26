India-Canada thaw frosty ties: Jaishankar, Anita Anand hold ‘productive’ talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand held a telephonic conversation, marking the first high-level engagement between India and Canada since Carney assumed office, and ever since the frosting of ties during the tenure of Justin Trudeau.

"Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Anand too described the conversation as "productive”. "Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together," she said on 'X'.

This conversation comes after a period of diplomatic tensions, sparked by Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 regarding the potential involvement of Indian agents in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and saw them as detrimental to diplomatic relations.

The diplomatic rift deepened further when Ottawa linked Indian diplomats to Nijjar's murder, leading to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats from both countries. The appointment of new high commissioners in New Delhi and Ottawa is currently under discussion, signalling a potential reset in bilateral ties.

The change in leadership with Carney's election victory and Trudeau's exit is being seen as an opportunity for both countries to move past previous discord.

In recent months, security officials from both countries have resumed contact, exploring avenues to enhance cooperation and appoint new diplomatic representatives. This dialogue between Jaishankar and Anand could serve as a foundation for future engagements.

Anita Anand, of Indian origin, was appointed as Canada's foreign minister in a recent Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney. This appointment is part of Carney's new government following his Liberal Party's significant win in the federal elections.