'India-Canada ties can't improve unless...': Ex-Foreign Secretary blasts Khalistani slogans targeting PM Modi

Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal has criticised pro-Khalistan elements in Canada for posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the G7 summit in Calgary. In a sharp statement, he said India-Canada relations could not improve unless Ottawa acts against such groups.

"It is unacceptable that such elements in Canada should be allowed to target the Indian PM. Such laxity is condemnable," Sibal said in a post on X. Referring to the controversial phrase printed on the posters, he asked, "What does ‘kill Modi politics’ mean? It is a call to physically kill but to avoid being accused of threatening the life of the Indian PM and attracting legal action the word ‘politics’ is added. How do you ‘kill Modi politics’ in Canada? The slogan is intrinsically absurd. India-Canada ties can’t improve unless the government cleans up these criminal elements."

What does “kill Modi politics” mean? It is a call to physically kill but to avoid being accused of threatening the life of the Indian PM and attracting legal… https://t.co/7aCKp6441T — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) June 16, 2025

Sibal was reacting to a video shared by journalist Mocha Bezirgan, who reported that Khalistan supporters across North America had gathered in Calgary with posters referring to an "ambush" on Modi's politics. "The organizers, Sikhs for Justice, consider themselves the descendants of the assassins of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and are calling for the killing of current Prime Minister Modi’s politics during an ambush in Canada," Bezirgan posted.

The incident comes just ahead of Prime Minister Modi's arrival in Canada to attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis — his first visit to the country in a decade. Modi is on a three-nation tour covering Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, and will reach Calgary from Cyprus on the second leg of his visit. The G7 summit on June 16–17 will mark his sixth consecutive participation in the grouping’s annual gathering.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi will exchange views with G7 leaders and heads of international organisations on issues including energy security, AI and quantum technology, and the digital economy. Bilateral meetings are also scheduled on the sidelines of the summit.

India and Canada upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership during Modi's last visit in 2015. Bilateral trade in goods stood at USD 8.6 billion in 2024, while trade in services reached USD 14.3 billion. However, relations have been strained in recent years over Canada's handling of Khalistani activities on its soil.

