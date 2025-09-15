India coming to table: Navarro's big claim ahead of Delhi trade talks with US

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that India is "coming to the table" ahead of high-stakes trade talks scheduled in New Delhi on Tuesday between Indian and American officials. Navarro made the comment in an interview with CNBC, as reported by Reuters, signaling a possible shift in tone after weeks of escalating tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian exports to 50 per cent last month, citing India's continued purchase of Russian crude.

Brendan Lynch, the United States Trade Representative for South Asia, will visit New Delhi for one day of discussions, special secretary in the commerce ministry Rajesh Agarwal confirmed on Monday. Agarwal, who serves as India's chief negotiator, said the two countries will "fast-track" trade.

Lynch oversees the development and implementation of US trade policy with regard to 15 countries in the region, including management of the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) as well as coordination of activity under Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) with regional partners.

Navarro has been very critical of New Delhi. Last week, he said India "must come around" on trade or it "won't end well" for New Delhi. He described the Indian government as having taken offence to him personally and labelled the country "the Maharajah of tariffs."

"But it's absolutely true. They have the highest tariffs in any major country in the world against the United States. We got to deal with that," the Trump advisor said. He also criticised India’s relationship with Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war.

"India never bought oil from Moscow before Russia invaded Ukraine, except for like little tiny drops of it. And then they go into this mode of profiteering, with Russian refiners coming on to Indian soil and profiteering," he said. "And American taxpayers end up having to send more money for the conflict."

Washington's increased tariffs came after India declined to scale down its purchases of Russian crude. Trump acknowledged that India had offered to reduce tariffs on U.S. goods to zero, but dismissed the move as "too late."

Despite the trade standoff, signs of diplomatic softening emerged last week. Trump referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great Prime Minister" and said he would "always be friends" with him, despite having earlier targeted India multiple times. Modi responded quickly, stating he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" Trump's remarks.

Five rounds of negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) have been held, and the sixth round of talks, scheduled from August 25-29, was postponed following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the US.