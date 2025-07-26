India commands $1billion in consulting, but no homegrown McKinsey—Sanjeev Sanyal reveals why

Despite fueling the global consulting engine with talent, India remains without a marquee consulting brand. Economist and PM Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal unpacked this disconnect on The Neon Show, highlighting the structural roadblocks that hold Indian firms back in a $280 billion global industry.
India’s contribution stands at just $1.09 billion, despite thousands of Indian consultants powering strategy operations at global majors like McKinsey, BCG, and the Big Four.
“Indians dominate the talent pool in global consulting. You’ll find them everywhere — but not running an Indian firm of equal stature. This paradox has even caught the attention of the Prime Minister and Commerce Minister,” Sanyal said.
A system rigged against its own
Sanyal pointed to outdated regulations and professional silos as key reasons why Indian firms struggle to scale:
“These professional silos are like medieval guilds. In a world that runs on integrated problem-solving, India’s rules are forcing consultants to stay in their boxes,” Sanyal said.
Branding bans and missed global opportunities
Unlike foreign firms that build brands overseas and enter India through proxies, Indian firms face tight restrictions on branding and advertising — denying them visibility at home and abroad.
“Even at global conferences in India, you’ll see KPMG, BCG sponsoring, but no Indian name. We’re not allowed to create one,” Sanyal noted.
This hampers participation in global trade opportunities — even in markets where advertising is allowed — leaving Indian firms invisible and excluded.
What needs to change
Sanyal advocates for regulatory reform without compromising ethics:
“This isn’t about removing all regulations — it’s about striking the right balance between professional ethics and modern business realities,” he said.
Case for consulting freedom
He draws a parallel with the IT sector, which grew without gatekeeping.
“The IT sector in India flourished because no one controlled it. There was no Bar Council of IT. We need that kind of openness for consulting too,” Sanyal said.
India’s consultants already build empires — just not under Indian flags. Without bold reforms, the talent will stay world-class, but the brands will remain foreign.