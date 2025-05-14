India has expelled a Pakistani official from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, citing alleged involvement in espionage activities. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the official's actions were inconsistent with his official role, and he was given 24 hours to leave the country. "The government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India," the MEA said, adding that a demarche was issued to the Charge d'Affaires.

In response, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared an Indian staff member at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad as "persona non grata" on similar espionage charges. "The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status," it said. The Pakistani authorities have instructed the Indian official and his family to exit Pakistan within 24 hours.

These diplomatic expulsions occur amid heightened tensions between the two countries following a recent four-day military confrontation. The reciprocal actions underscore the ongoing strain in Indo-Pakistani relations, with both governments taking firm stances over the alleged spying activities.

India's decision to expel the Pakistani official follows an investigation by the Punjab Police, which has led to the arrest of two individuals, including a woman, suspected of leaking sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed these arrests were based on credible intelligence regarding leaked Indian Army movements.

The arrested suspects were reportedly providing classified information and photographs of army cantonment areas and air bases, receiving payments through online transactions in exchange. This revelation has added another layer to the espionage allegations, further fuelling the controversy between the neighbouring nations.

Following the expulsion of the Pakistani official, India issued a demarche to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires, conveying its concerns over the official's activities. The MEA has refrained from detailing the specific charges against the Pakistani national, but it is understood they are linked to the ongoing investigations by the Punjab Police.

The tit-for-tat expulsions contribute to a complex geopolitical landscape, with both countries reaffirming their respective national security priorities.