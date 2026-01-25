'India, EU could help heal a fractured world': Ursula von der Leyen's first message after arriving in Delhi

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared her first message after arriving in Delhi, stressing the importance of openness and dialogue between India and the European Union. In her first message, she said that India and the EU could help heal a "fractured world" that is marked by conflict, protectionism and political volatility.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"I'm so glad to be in India today. India and Europe have made a clear choice. The choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness. Leveraging our complementary strengths. And building mutual resilience. We are showing a fractured world that another way is possible," she wrote on X.

I’m so glad to be in India today.



India and Europe have made a clear choice.



The choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness.



Leveraging our complementary strengths.



And building mutual resilience.



We are showing a fractured world that another way is possible. pic.twitter.com/J04vNQbW30 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 25, 2026

Talks between India and the EU are centred on trade, technology, and security, with both sides aiming to address challenges such as supply chain resilience and reduced dependence on limited markets. Officials have outlined the goal to remove tariffs on over 90 per cent of traded goods, benefiting sectors including garments, pharmaceuticals, engineering products, and IT services.

Advertisement

Cooperation in climate action, clean energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing will also be key topics. Strengthening research, innovation, and defence-related technologies features in the discussions. The collaborative approach aims to optimise mutual strengths and support sustainable growth.

Bilateral trade between India and the EU stands at 136.53 billion US dollars, making the EU one of India's largest trading partners. Officials anticipate that a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and closer coordination could increase this figure in the coming years.

A senior official said, "Both sides are looking to move from intent to implementation, particularly in trade and technology."

At the centre of the visit is the long-discussed FTA, which Ursula von der Leyen has described as the "mother of all deals." She said, "It will create a market for 2 billion people or about one-fourth of the global GDP."

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as a milestone for India-EU relations. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Charting the next phase of the India-EU Strategic Partnership. A warm welcome to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on her State Visit to India," and added, "As the world's two largest democracies, India and the EU share a partnership rooted in mutual trust and shared values."

Von der Leyen will attend the Republic Day parade in Delhi as the chief guest alongside the President of the European Council. The visit signals a mutual intent to strengthen political, economic, and strategic ties between New Delhi and Brussels, with the next India-EU Summit scheduled later in the week.