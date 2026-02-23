India, France overhaul double tax pact. Check key updates on dividend income, share sale gains

India and France have signed an amending protocol to update the India-France Double Taxation Avoidance Convention (DTAC), aligning it with international standards and strengthening tax cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed during the recent visit of the President of France to India. The Protocol was inked by Ravi Agrawal, Chairperson, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on behalf of the Government of India, and Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, representing the French Republic.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Originally signed on September 29, 1992, the India-France DTAC has now been revised to reflect evolving global tax norms. The Amending Protocol grants full taxing rights on capital gains arising from the sale of shares to the country where the company is a resident. It also removes the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) clause from the existing protocol, settling related issues.

The changes include a revision in the taxation of dividend income. The earlier single tax rate of 10 per cent has been replaced with a split structure — 5 per cent for shareholders holding at least 10 per cent of capital, and 15 per cent in other cases. The definition of ‘Fees for Technical Services’ has been aligned with the India-US DTAA, and the scope of ‘Permanent Establishment’ has been expanded to include a Service PE.

Advertisement

Further, the protocol updates provisions on Exchange of Information and introduces a new Article on Assistance in Collection of Taxes, in line with international standards. This is expected to facilitate seamless information sharing and deepen mutual tax cooperation.

The revised pact also incorporates applicable provisions of the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Multilateral Instrument (MLI), following its signing and ratification by both countries.

The changes will take effect after completion of internal procedures in both nations and in accordance with mutually agreed terms.

According to the Finance Ministry, the updated framework balances the interests of both countries while providing greater certainty to taxpayers. It is expected to boost cross-border investment, technology flows and movement of personnel, further strengthening economic ties between India and France.