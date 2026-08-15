India got independence in 1947. This state got it 14 years later after a military operation. Here's why

Why Goa was not part of 1947 Independence

The Portuguese established a permanent presence in Goa in 1510 after defeating the rulers of Bijapur. Over the following centuries, Goa became the centre of Portugal's possessions in India. Portuguese control eventually extended across much of present-day Goa, while other territories in India were gradually surrendered or lost.

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So when Britain transferred power to India in 1947, Goa did not automatically become part of the newly independent country.

Portugal refused to negotiate the transfer of sovereignty over Goa, Daman and Diu. The Portuguese position was that these territories were not colonies but integral parts of Portugal. India, however, regarded their continued presence as a vestige of colonial rule.

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Goa's freedom movement had already begun

Goa's liberation was not simply a story of an Indian military operation. A local freedom movement had been developing for decades.

The struggle gained major momentum in 1946, when socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia addressed a gathering in Margao and called for civil liberties. His arrest helped ignite a wider movement against Portuguese rule.

The movement intensified in the 1950s. Satyagrahas were organised, while several underground groups challenged Portuguese authority. The liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli in 1954 further increased pressure on Portugal's remaining territories in India.

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But peaceful pressure failed to persuade Lisbon to surrender Goa.

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36-hour operation that changed Goa's history

By 1961, diplomatic efforts had reached a dead end. India eventually decided to use military force.

Operation Vijay began in December 1961, involving the Army, Navy and Air Force. Indian forces advanced into Goa while naval and air operations helped neutralise Portuguese military positions. The Portuguese resistance was limited, and the campaign moved rapidly towards a surrender.

On December 19, 1961, Portuguese Governor General Manuel António Vassalo e Silva formally signed the instrument of surrender. Portuguese forces in Goa, Daman and Diu capitulated, bringing more than four centuries of Portuguese colonial rule to an end.

The operation lasted roughly 36 hours. The campaign also came at a cost. The Indian Armed Forces suffered casualties during the operation, with several personnel killed.

From Portuguese colony to India's 25th state

Goa, Daman and Diu initially became a Union Territory after liberation. Goa's political status changed much later. On May 30, 1987, Goa became India's 25th state, while Daman and Diu continued as a separate Union Territory.

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That means Goa's journey into the Indian Union unfolded in two distinct stages: liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961, followed 26 years later by statehood.

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Goa's history creates a striking paradox around India's Independence Day. That is why Goa's liberation is marked separately on December 19, rather than August 15. The date represents the moment when the last major vestige of European colonial rule in India finally ended.