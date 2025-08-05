'India has nothing to worry': Bangladesh's new diplomat dismisses fears of Pakistan, China

Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, has reassured New Delhi that the territory of Bangladesh would not serve as a base for any anti-India activities, dismissing concerns about growing influence from Pakistan and China. He described the relationship between India and Bangladesh as rooted in decades of mutual trust, economic interests, and shared cultural ties.

Advertisement

"India has nothing to worry about when it comes to Pakistan or China. Bangladeshi soil will never be used against Indian interests by anyone," Hamidullah emphasised while speaking to ThePrint, further reassuring India about the diplomatic stance of Bangladesh. His remarks come amidst growing apprehension over the influence of Islamist groups in Bangladesh and the nation's increasing diplomatic engagement with China and Pakistan.

Reflecting on the bilateral relationship, Hamidullah painted a picture of continuity, cultural kinship, and long-term strategic convergence. He outlined that both countries have the opportunity to collaborate in areas like learning, skill-building, and economic interests.

"India and Bangladesh have an opportunity to collaborate on learning and skill-building, not just to strengthen ties, but to create lasting value for both societies," he added. "Security concerns exist, yes, but the real challenge is this: can we shape our economic interests in a way that de-securitises the relationship?"

Advertisement

However, the diplomatic assurance comes against the backdrop of an anti-India shift in Bangladesh's policies. Tensions between both countries surfaced following the exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as her successor, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, took a more antagonistic stance toward India.

Yunus' comments during his visit to China in March raised alarms when he remarked, "The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the Seven Sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. We (Bangladesh) are the only guardian of the ocean for this region." Yunus also invited China to treat Bangladesh as an extension of its economy, suggesting that Dhaka could act as a maritime conduit for China to reach India's northeastern states, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistani military spokesperson General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry recently indicated that Pakistan's military chief, General Asim Munir, intends to strike deeper into India if hostilities escalate. Hinting at operations from Bangladesh, Chaudhry in an interview with The Economist stated, "We'll start from the east. They also need to understand that they can be hit everywhere."

Chaudhry's response came when asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning that any future terror attacks from Pakistan would prompt immediate military retaliation from India.