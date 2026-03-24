India has sufficient crude oil: PM Modi allays oil, gas supply fears as West Asia conflict rages on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has sufficient crude oil and that the government is leaving no stone unturned to meet the country's energy and gas needs. PM Modi added that the government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all possible sources, and these efforts will continue in the coming days.

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He further said that the conflict has impacted the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers.

Commenting on the ongoing conflict that involves Iran and the US-Israel, the Prime Minister said in the Rajya Sabha, "It has been more than 3 weeks since the war in West Asia started. The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes. With this, the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected."

He, however, added that the government is making efforts to ensure the adequate availability of fertilisers for the upcoming sowing season. Furthermore, Modi said that around 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf nations.

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"About 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Safeguarding their life and livelihoods is a matter of great concern for India. Several ships are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. Indian crew members are stuck on those ships in large numbers. This too is a cause of major concern for India. In such a difficult situation, it is important that India's Upper House sends out a united voice of peace and dialogue."

He added that he has spoken twice to the Heads of State of most of the West Asian countries, stating that India is in continuous communication with all the Gulf countries. Modi added that New Delhi is also in communication with Iran, Israel and the US.

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Reiterating India's position to achieve peace through dialogue and diplomacy, he said, "Our goal is the reinstatement of peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. We have also spoken to them about de-escalation and the opening of Strait of Hormuz."

Calling the attacks on commercial ships and obstruction in an international sea route like the Strait of Hormuz "unacceptable", he said that India has opposed attacks on civilians, civil infrastructure, and infrastructure related to energy and transport.

Modi further stated, "India is making continuous efforts for the safe passage of Indian ships even in these times of war. For a solution to this crisis, India has suggested dialogue. Threat on anyone's life in this war is not in the interest of humankind. So, India's efforts have been to encourage all parties for peaceful solutions."