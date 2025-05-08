'India hit all targets, our defence system couldn't intercept': Pakistani's video goes viral

A Pakistani citizen has admitted on record that India's missile strikes under Operation Sindoor hit their intended targets with precision, and not a single missile was intercepted by Pakistan's defence systems.

"Last night, India launched 24 missile strikes on Pakistan. And the astonishing part is that almost all the missiles hit their intended targets. India achieved the targets it had set. What's even more shocking is that Pakistan's defence system — our air defence — could not intercept even a single missile," the Pakistani said in a self-recorded video that is now widely circulated online. "Not one. We failed to stop all the attacks. India hit exactly what it aimed for."

Advertisement

Related Articles

He added, "You know the saying that 'India will strike inside enemy territory' — well, India truly did strike inside, and we couldn't stop its missiles. This is the reality. Now don’t say I’m praising India or glorifying it — this is just the truth.”

Drawing comparisons with global defence systems, he continued, “You keep hearing that Iran fires 200, 400, even 1,000 missiles, and only one or two actually land inside Israel because Israel's defence system intercepts the rest. That's how strong Israel's defence network is. But look at us: India launched 24 missiles, and we couldn’t stop a single one.”

The speaker also acknowledged that India deliberately avoided hitting sensitive military installations. “India hasn't even targeted any military installations yet. They didn’t hit any cantonment or sensitive location. Had these same 24 missiles been aimed at sensitive sites, things would’ve escalated by now. If even one had hit GHQ (Rawalpindi), the situation would've exploded."

Advertisement

He slammed Pakistani media and online misinformation campaigns, saying, "All night, Pakistani media was busy spreading false narratives. Social media was flooded with boot-polish propaganda. Claims were being made that Pakistan shot down Indian jets. I saw all those images — they're from eight months ago, some three years old. They said we bombed India's General Headquarters or some other major site. I searched — it's all fake news being spread."

The video surfaced after India's coordinated precision strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian Air Force launched the strikes without crossing into Pakistani airspace, targeting major terror infrastructure belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 25 Indian tourists and one local guide were gunned down. Among the key targets were JeM’s headquarters in Bahawalpur and LeT’s terror training hub in Muridke — both considered strategic nerve centres of Pakistan's jihadist infrastructure. These facilities were actively training, housing, and deploying terrorists for cross-border attacks.

Advertisement



