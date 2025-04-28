India honours Osamu Suzuki posthumously with Padma Vibhushan for revolutionising domestic car market

Japanese automaker Suzuki’s legendary former chairman and CEO, Late Osamu Suzuki, has been posthumously awarded India's Padma Vibhushan, the nation’s second-highest civilian honor, for his transformative contributions to the country's automotive industry, the government announced.

Osamu Suzuki, who passed away at the age of 94, was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his exceptional and distinguished service to the Indian auto sector.

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, accepted the award on behalf of his father, Osamu Suzuki.

A towering figure in global automotive history, Osamu Suzuki served as President, Chairman, and CEO of Suzuki Motor Corporation from 1978 until his retirement in 2021 at the age of 91. Under his leadership, Suzuki evolved into a global powerhouse, with a special focus on emerging markets, notably India, where it became a dominant player in the car market.

Suzuki's strategy of prioritizing compact and affordable vehicles revolutionised mobility for millions. Born on January 30, 1930, in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, he joined Suzuki in 1958 after marrying into the founding family.

Over his lifetime, Osamu Suzuki received numerous prestigious awards. These included the Sitara-e-Pakistan from the government of Pakistan in 1985, the Medal with Blue Ribbon from Japan in 1987, and the Commander’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit in 1993.

He was honored with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star from Japan, and was inducted into the Japan Automobile Hall of Fame in 2002. In May 2004, he received the Commander’s Cross with the Star of the Hungarian Order of Merit, and in 2007, the Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. In March 2020, Hungary awarded him the Grand Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit.