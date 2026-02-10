India in talks with Brazil, Canada, France, the Netherlands for mineral exploration, extraction: Report

India is reportedly in talks with Brazil, Canada, France and the Netherlands to form agreements for joint exploration, extraction, processing and recycling of critical minerals.

According to a report in Reuters that quoted sources familiar with the matter, the discussions focus on lithium and rare earths, vital for energy transition and industrial needs. India is also seeking access to mineral-processing technologies from its partners. These negotiations are part of a broader strategy to diversify supply chains and secure crucial raw materials.

Advertisement

Related Articles

India's reliance on China – dominant in global mineral supply and processing – has prompted outreach to a wider set of countries. Mining experts say diversification is necessary as India accelerates efforts to reduce emissions and modernise its energy sector, the report added. However, developing new mines is a lengthy process, with exploration alone often taking five to seven years and not always resulting in viable projects.

A source involved in the discussions stated the Ministry of Mines is leading the talks for the Indian government.

India aims to build on the framework of a critical minerals agreement signed with Germany in January, which included exploration, processing, recycling, and jointly acquiring mineral assets both domestically and in third countries. Replicating elements of this model is a key objective in the current negotiations.

Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit India in early March, when deals covering uranium, energy, minerals, and artificial intelligence may be signed. Canada's Natural Resources Department referred to a previous statement confirming that the two countries had agreed to formalise cooperation on critical minerals soon.

India has already signed agreements for critical mineral cooperation with Argentina, Australia and Japan, and is in talks with Peru and Chile on broader bilateral deals that include critical minerals.

India's international outreach coincides with global efforts to reduce dependence on China for rare earths, as highlighted by a recent meeting of G7 and other major economies' finance ministers in Washington. In 2023, India identified more than 20 minerals, including lithium, as "critical" for meeting surging industrial and infrastructure demand linked to the nation's energy transition.