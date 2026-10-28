India invites Pakistan to attend SCO forum in Delhi in a first since Operation Sindoor

The invitation comes amid strained India-Pakistan relations following Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack. It marks the first invitation to a senior Pakistani minister since the military operation.

MUST READ | 'If anyone is an enemy of J&K, it is Pakistan': Ghulam Nabi Azad counters Farooq Abdullah

If Khichi attends, it would be the first visit by a senior Pakistani minister to India since then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa in May 2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the forum at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20. He said the SCO’s 25-year journey offered an opportunity for member states to review collective achievements and discuss the organisation’s future direction.

Advertisement

During his address, Singh called for a firm and consistent approach to terrorism, saying there should be no double standards in dealing with the threat. "There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism, and no place for those who finance, support or provide safe havens to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively dismantled," he said.

DON'T MISS | Rubio says US ties with Pakistan won’t come at India’s expense, stresses shared concerns over terrorism

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was present at the meeting.

Pakistan assumed the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for the 2026-27 term on September 1, taking over from Kyrgyzstan following the summit in Bishkek.

Advertisement

The SCO comprises Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India became a full member in 2017. Afghanistan and Mongolia hold observer status, while the grouping has 15 dialogue partners.