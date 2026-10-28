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India invites Pakistan to attend SCO forum in Delhi in a first since Operation Sindoor

India invites Pakistan to attend SCO forum in Delhi in a first since Operation Sindoor

If Khichi attends, it would be the first visit by a senior Pakistani minister to India since then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa in May 2023.

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Shivani Sharma
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 9:44 AM IST
India invites Pakistan to attend SCO forum in Delhi in a first since Operation SindoorIndia invites Pakistani minister to SCO forum in Delhi in November

India has invited Pakistan to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) forum in Delhi. As per diplomatic sources, Pakistan’s Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has been invited for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum from November 20 to 22.

India has invited all 10 SCO member states to the forum, which aims to strengthen cultural ties, promote mutual understanding and deepen engagement among the countries.

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The invitation comes amid strained India-Pakistan relations following Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack. It marks the first invitation to a senior Pakistani minister since the military operation.

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If Khichi attends, it would be the first visit by a senior Pakistani minister to India since then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa in May 2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the forum at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20. He said the SCO’s 25-year journey offered an opportunity for member states to review collective achievements and discuss the organisation’s future direction.

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During his address, Singh called for a firm and consistent approach to terrorism, saying there should be no double standards in dealing with the threat. "There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism, and no place for those who finance, support or provide safe havens to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively dismantled," he said.

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Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was present at the meeting.

Pakistan assumed the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for the 2026-27 term on September 1, taking over from Kyrgyzstan following the summit in Bishkek.

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The SCO comprises Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India became a full member in 2017. Afghanistan and Mongolia hold observer status, while the grouping has 15 dialogue partners.

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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 9:44 AM IST
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