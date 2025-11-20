India–Israel Trade Push: Piyush Goyal invites Israeli firms to expand investment in India 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on November 20 urged Israeli companies to scale up their presence in India, saying New Delhi offers “huge investment opportunities” backed by a predictable, investor-friendly business environment.

Addressing the India-Israel Business Summit in Jerusalem alongside Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Goyal said the two countries can deepen cooperation across infrastructure, manufacturing and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Goyal said India and Israel already enjoy strong linkages in technology and innovation, and this foundation can now extend into sectors including fintech, agri-tech, machine learning, quantum computing, pharmaceuticals, space and defence. “There are unlimited possibilities and potential between the two countries,” he said. The visit marks the first time an Indian commerce minister has travelled to Israel.

Leading a 60-member business delegation, Goyal will meet Israeli political leaders, companies and investors over the next few days to identify projects, strengthen supply chains and attract higher two-way investment.

He said global companies continue to choose India because of what he described as the country’s 10 ‘Ds’ — democracy, demographic dividend, digitalisation, fast-paced development and decisive leadership, among other factors. “India offers investor-friendly and predictable atmosphere to do business. It offers huge opportunities for businesses of both sides,” he added.

Barkat, in his remarks, said Israel sees India as a “strong and reliable partner for the future.” “India is a great ‘bet for us’,” he said, encouraging Indian infrastructure firms to bid for projects in Israel. He also highlighted the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a major platform for expanding cooperation. “IMEC is an amazing idea,” Barkat said.

Announced at the G20 Summit in Delhi in September 2023, IMEC aims to connect India with Saudi Arabia, the US and Europe through new rail, road and shipping routes, creating what is expected to be a significant logistics and trade corridor linking Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Despite the optimism from both ministers, the latest trade numbers signal a slowdown. India’s exports to Israel fell 52% to $2.14 billion in 2024-25, down from $4.52 billion the previous year. Imports from Israel dropped 26.2% to $1.48 billion. Between April 2000 and June 2025, India received $337.77 million in FDI from Israel.

(With inputs from PTI)