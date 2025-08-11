'India just shot down all your missiles': Ex-army general blasts Asim Munir's nuclear threat

Hitting back at Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir's reckless nuclear threats, former Major General GD Bakshi on Monday condemned the escalating rhetoric as not only irresponsible but also a direct danger to global security. Bakshi's fiery response came after Munir's provocative remarks during his official visit to the United States, where he declared that Pakistan would "take half the world down" if faced with an existential threat from India.

Speaking in a private dinner setting, Munir, in an apparent reference to nuclear capabilities, said, "We are a nuclear nation. If we believe we are going down, we will take half the world down with us."

Bakshi, in his response, dismissed the threats as the words of a "mad" leader. "Mulla Asim Munir goes to USA for the second time in a month. It has gone to his head," he said. "From US soil, he has threatened to nuke India and destroy half the world in the bargain. He has threatened to fire 10 missiles on any dam that India builds on the Indus."

Bakshi, who has vast experience in military strategy, reminded his audience of the operational success of India's defense systems against Pakistan's missile and drone threats in May this year. "May I remind him that during Operation Sindoor, they fired three ballistic missiles against India. All three were shot down by our integrated missile defense (100% attrition rate). Pakistan launched over 1000 drones against India, and over 90% were shot down," Bakshi said. "In the 3rd nuclear age, the sheer efficiency of integrated AD systems can nullify the moderate nuclear arsenal of petty states like Pakistan. We also have offensive options."

The former general's call to action was clear: "It's about time that the US restrained this mad Mulla from taking half the world (including US?) with him."

The remarks come amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with Munir's speech adding to the growing animosity over Kashmir. During his second visit to the US in less than two months, Munir reiterated his earlier rhetoric that Kashmir is Pakistan's "jugular vein."

The Indian government sources labeled his statement as "highly irresponsible" and a direct threat to both regional and global security. The government officials also criticised Pakistan's continuous reliance on nuclear threats to pursue its foreign policy goals. "This is for the world to see how Pakistan is not only risking regional security but also global security," sources told India Today.

