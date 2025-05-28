India must bolster Taiwan's defenses: Geostrategist flags US intel on China turning Pakistan into an existential threat

Strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney has called for a reassessment of India's foreign policy posture toward China, urging New Delhi to develop concrete counter-leverage by supporting Taiwan. "As the new US Defense Intel report highlights, China's 'military largesse' to Pakistan includes ongoing WMD assistance. Beijing has effectively turned Pakistan into a nuclear-armed existential threat to India," Chellaney wrote on X.

"Yet such is New Delhi's pusillanimity that it remains unwilling to develop tangible counter-leverage against China," he added. Highlighting Taiwan's support for India following the Kashmir terror attack, Chellaney noted that "Taiwan's continued autonomy is not just a democratic concern; it is strategically vital for India’s own security. And yet, India hesitates to help bolster Taiwan's defenses."

The US Defense Intelligence Agency's 2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment report, released this month, states: "Pakistan primarily is a recipient of China's economic and military largesse. Foreign materials and technology supporting Pakistan's WMD programs are very likely acquired primarily from suppliers in China."

As the new @DefenseIntel report highlights, China’s “military largesse” to Pakistan includes ongoing WMD assistance. Beijing has effectively turned Pakistan into a nuclear-armed existential threat to India.



— Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) May 28, 2025

The report also notes that Pakistan "almost certainly procures WMD-applicable goods from foreign suppliers and intermediaries,” with China identified as the primary source. It further highlights a joint China-Pakistan air exercise held in November 2024.

The report also warns that China is "rapidly advancing its military modernisation" with capabilities that could allow it to "seize Taiwan by force." It adds that China continues its campaign of "diplomatic, information, military, and economic pressure on Taiwan" to achieve unification and deter moves toward independence. Among the military options available to Beijing, the report lists "air and maritime blockades, seizure of Taiwan's smaller outlying islands, joint firepower strikes, and a full-scale amphibious invasion."

Chellaney's comments come in the wake of China's backing for Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. "As an ironclad friend, China will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted as saying by Global Times after his meeting with Pakistan's deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar.

In contrast, Taiwan was one of the few nations that publicly expressed support for India. "Following the terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated...[Taiwan] expresses firm support for all legitimate and necessary actions taken by the government of India to safeguard national security and fight terrorist forces that cross borders to attack innocent civilians,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

The MOFA also confirmed it would "continue to pay close attention to developments between India and Pakistan and engage in joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."