'India needed to take counter-terrorism actions, war is not our choice': NSA Ajit Doval tells China's Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday, urging restraint and dialogue between India and Pakistan amid renewed cross-border tensions. The conversation came shortly after a ceasefire agreement between New Delhi and Islamabad collapsed within hours of being announced, with Pakistan resuming artillery shelling and drone activity along the International Border and Line of Control.

During the call, Doval stated that the Pahalgam terrorist attack had caused significant casualties among Indian personnel, and that India needed to take counter-terrorism actions. He emphasised "that war is not India's choice" and "does not serve the interests of any party". "Both India and Pakistan are committed to maintaining the ceasefire and hope for the early restoration of regional peace and stability."

Wang Yi told Doval that “India and Pakistan are neighboring countries that cannot be relocated, and both are also neighbors of China,” adding that peace and stability in Asia should be “cherished.” He welcomed Doval’s statement that “war is not India’s choice and does not serve the interests of any party.”

The Chinese minister also condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which left significant Indian casualties. He reiterated China's opposition to terrorism in all forms and said that “given the current complex and volatile international situation, peace and stability in Asia are hard-won and should be safeguarded.”

Wang Yi expressed hope that both countries would “remain calm and exercise restraint, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid further escalation.” He added that China supports a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, achieved through negotiation, which serves the broader interest of both nations and the international community.

Earlier the same day, Wang Yi also held a call with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in which he said that China would continue to support Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence.

This diplomatic outreach followed a dramatic breakdown in the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, who claimed the truce was the outcome of US-mediated talks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a “US-brokered ceasefire”, praising Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif for their “wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Directors General of Military Operations of both nations had agreed by phone to a halt in all firing and military operations across land, air, and sea from 5:00 PM Saturday. However, hours later, Misri said that an understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days.

"For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion."