‘India not a dharamshala,’ says Amit Shah; Immigration Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that foreigners are welcome in the country for business, education and investment but strict action will be initiated against anyone who pose a threat to the nation.

Replying to the debate on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, Shah said, “India is not a dharamshala. Those who pose a threat to national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. If someone comes to the nation to contribute to the development of the nation, they are always welcome."

The immigration bill was passed by a voice of vote after various amendments moved by the Opposition.

Shah criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the previous government in the Centre for allowing Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to enter India on the basis of Aadhaar cards and voter cards earlier from Assam and now West Bengal. He called the TMC government in West Bengal and the earlier Congress government in Assam the “real culprit”.

"India's border with Bangladesh is 2,216 km long, out of which fencing work has been completed on 1,653 km. Out of the remaining 563 km, fencing is not possible on 112 km due to geographical conditions. But fencing in 412 km is incomplete because the Bengal government is not giving land," he said.

"Border fencing is incomplete because of the Bengal government's leniency towards infiltrators. When Bangladeshis or Rohingyas infiltrate, who gives them Aadhaar cards? Most of the Bangladeshis who have been caught have Aadhaar cards and voter cards of 24 Parganas (a district in West Bengal)," he said.

Amit Shah said that the problem of infiltration will end when BJP wins the next election, scheduled for next year.

"This is very important. The main issue is that the immigration is not an isolated subject but it is directly or indirectly linked to various issues. The bill will ensure a close monitoring of everyone who visits India, why do they visit India and how long they want to stay in India. It is absolutely necessary to know the details of every foreigner visiting India," he said.

The immigration bill

One of the key provisions in the bill is anyone found using a forged passport or visa to enter India or staying in or exiting from the country will be punishable with a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The bill also seeks to closely monitor anyone who enters India.

The proposed legislation mandates the reporting of information about foreigners by hotels, universities, educational institutions, hospitals, and nursing homes to facilitate the tracking of overstaying foreigners. It stipulates that any foreigner entering India without a valid passport or travel document, such as a visa, in violation of the law or any rule or order, shall face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, or both.

The legislation grants the central government authority to control places "frequented by any foreigner" by requiring owners to close the premises, permit usage under specific conditions, or deny entry to all or a "specified class" of foreigners.

Currently, matters related to foreigners and immigration are governed by four laws: the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920; the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939; the Foreigners Act, 1946; and the Immigration (Carriers' Liability) Act, 2000. These laws are proposed to be repealed.

Opposition Members of Parliament have raised concerns over certain provisions of a bill aimed at streamlining services related to immigration and foreigners. They argue that the bill grants "arbitrary powers" to immigration authorities and have called for it to be referred to a joint parliamentary committee for thorough examination. Congress MP Manish Tewari highlighted that the provisions allow the government to exempt specific categories of foreigners from the law, which they believe grants excessive powers to the authorities.