India offers 3-part plan to de-escalate Russia-Ukraine war; why the resolution matters to New Delhi

While the framework does not address the central territorial and political disagreements between Moscow and Kyiv, it seeks to tackle the conflict's economic and maritime consequences, the report added.

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The proposals build on discussions Indian officials have held with both sides for several weeks. During a September visit to Kyiv, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reportedly discussed a possible pause in attacks on Black Sea shipping and energy infrastructure. On October 4, he said India was engaging both countries on shipping safety, grain and energy exports, and "non-attack possibilities".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described India's proposal as "the broadest", as it covers both energy infrastructure and the Black Sea. Kyiv has indicated that it would accept an energy and Black Sea truce only if the two are addressed together. Russia, however, has rejected partial ceasefires and continues to insist on a comprehensive peace agreement.

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Additionally, on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about developments in the conflict. Modi conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution.

Why is India stepping up?

Protecting Indian seafarers: Attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea have directly affected India. The Ministry of External Affairs said on November 3 that five Indian nationals had been killed in attacks on commercial vessels, while two others remained missing. India has raised concerns with both Moscow and Kyiv.

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In July, New Delhi summoned Russia's charge d'affaires over a strike that killed 10 people, including four Indian crew members. Days later, it summoned Ukraine's ambassador over an Indian seafarer killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on the MV Omorfi.

Safeguarding food and energy supplies: India is the world's largest importer of vegetable oils and sources much of its sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine. Its edible oil imports fell 7% in September, with sunflower oil shipments declining to 108,837 tonnes, their lowest since April 2022.

A 20,000-tonne Russian cargo bound for India was cancelled in October following damage to port infrastructure, while another 60,000 tonnes were delayed. Disruptions have also affected energy flows and global prices.

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Strengthening India's geopolitical standing: New Delhi maintains working relationships with both Moscow and Kyiv, giving it an unusual position to facilitate dialogue. It is also an important economic partner for both countries.

India's engagement also comes amid criticism from US President Donald Trump over its purchases of Russian oil, which he has accused of helping finance Moscow's war.

