India, Pak agree to stop action on all fronts: Vikram Misri confirms DGMO pact, next meet May 12

After four days of missile strikes and military posturing, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire—brokered by a direct military call, not diplomacy, Indian officials clarified Saturday.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the ceasefire was initiated by a call from the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations at 15:35 IST.



“It was agreed between them that both sides will stop firing and military action on land, air, and sea from 17:00 hrs IST today,” Misri said. The two DGMOs will speak again on May 12 at noon.

The statement came just hours after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced what he described as a broader breakthrough: a halt in hostilities and a commitment to formal talks at a neutral site.



“We commend Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” Rubio said.

President Donald Trump echoed the sentiment, crediting a “long night of talks” for sealing the deal. But Indian sources pushed back, telling India Today that the ceasefire was strictly a military-to-military arrangement. “There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place,” sources told India Today.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the ceasefire on Islamabad’s end, saying Pakistan “has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”



Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP S.P. Vaid called it a “good development,” adding that he believes India likely set a condition that Pakistan must halt its acts of terrorism. “The U.S. was doing the mediation… therefore, this agreement happened. Ceasefire is welcome,” Vaid said.