India Pakistan conflict: May 11 saw the first calm night in 19 days following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. This came after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following an attack by Pakistan that India intercepted, and responded with a counter-attack.

According to the army, from April 23 to May 6, small arms firing continued in various sectors along the Line of Control (LoC). From May 7 to 11, heavy artillery fire along with small arms was reported from Pakistan.

Advertisement

Related Articles

May 11 night was reported to be calm.

Meanwhile, the night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir, and other areas along the International Border (IB). There were no incidents reported from J&K, marking the first peaceful night in many nights.

Surankot in Poonch district also reported a peaceful night, indicating restoration of normalcy.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. He said the countries reached this agreement after a long night of talks mediated by the US.

Trump posted on Truth Social, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Advertisement

Following Trump's announcement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that over the past 48 hours, he and US Vice President JD Vance engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials on the ceasefire issue. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan were involved in the discussions. Others present included India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. From Pakistan's side, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and National Security Advisor Asim Malik attended the talks.

However, reports of Pakistan violating the ceasefire emerged hours after the ceasefire was announced. In a late-night briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “For the last few hours there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening. This is a blatant violation of the agreement. It is condemnable. Pakistan is responsible for this. We take serious notice of this, and Pakistan needs to take this up immediately.”