In a fresh barrage of attacks from Pakistan, a series of drone-related incidents has further intensified security concerns across northern India. The most alarming development occurred in Punjab’s Firozpur district, where debris from a neutralised Pakistani drone caused a house fire, injuring three people.
Fire in Punjab's Firozpur
The incident in Firozpur occurred when drone debris fell on a residential house, sparking a fire that left three individuals injured. The debris came from a drone that had been neutralised by the Indian authorities during heightened air surveillance and anti-drone operations.
Red alert in Amritsar
In Amritsar, a red alert was issued after at least 15 drones were spotted across five different locations in the city. According to local sources, most of these drones have been successfully neutralised by security forces, who have been on high alert. As a precautionary measure, civilian movement in the city has been restricted to prevent any potential harm.
Security personnel are closely monitoring the situation, and authorities are employing advanced surveillance technology to track and neutralise any additional drones that may appear.
Drone attacks in Srinagar intercepted
Drones targeted two airfields in Kashmir (Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base) but were successfully stopped from causing damage by Indian authorities. Drones were also spotted in another area (Baramulla), and the Indian military took action, including shooting down what they claimed were Pakistani drones.
Rajasthan's Response: 10 Drones Shot Down
Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, a series of drone-related incidents have also been reported. Authorities confirmed that a total of 10 drones have been shot down so far. Nine of these drones were downed in the Jaisalmer district, while one was neutralised in Barmer. The Barmer district collector confirmed the interception of the drone, highlighting the state's preparedness in dealing with the rising aerial threats.
Pakistan has escalated tensions by carrying out raids with hundreds of drones across more than 20 cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Indian forces are actively engaging these threats, as multiple locations experience intense military activity. Below are the latest updates from key regions where action is underway:
Sambha: Shelling and drone activity have been reported, intensifying the security situation in this region.
Kupwara (North Kashmir): Heavy artillery firing continues along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district, escalating hostilities in the northern part of Jammu and Kashmir.
Uri: Shelling has begun in Uri, further contributing to the tense atmosphere in the Kashmir region.
Nowgam Handwara Sector: Shelling continues to rock this area, with ongoing exchanges between the two sides.
Poonch: The Poonch district is experiencing shelling, adding to the mounting military pressure in the region.
Jammu: Drones have been sighted in the area, leading to a blackout and sirens being activated. The situation is currently under control, but security forces are on high alert.
Pathankot: Drones have also been sighted in Pathankot, contributing to rising concerns over cross-border aerial activity. Blackout measures have been implemented to mitigate risks.
Pokhran (Rajasthan): A drone interception took place in Pokhran, Rajasthan, showcasing the heightened vigilance along India’s western border.
Amritsar: Drones have been spotted in Amritsar, prompting authorities to heighten surveillance and security measures.
Rajouri: Drones were sighted in Rajouri, where counterattacks were reportedly captured on camera. Security forces are actively responding to the threat.
Gurdaspur: The situation remains tense as drone activity is reported in Gurdaspur, further exacerbating concerns over security breaches.
Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): A drone was spotted in Jaisalmer, continuing the trend of aerial threats in western India.
Awantipora Air Force Base: A drone attempted to attack the Awantipora Air Force Base but was reportedly destroyed during the incident. Approximately 15-20 blasts were heard during the destruction, though no casualties were reported on the Indian side.