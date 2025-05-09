India-Pakistan latest news: Air sirens blare in Chandigarh skies, people advised to stay indoors

Air sirens have been sounded in Chandigarh by the Air Force station regarding a potential attack. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid balconies.

The air siren is a precautionary action and is sounded as a warning of a possible attack.

"An air warning has been received from the Air Force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies," the Chandigarh district administration said on X.

Earlier in the day, Amritsar administration asked residents to stay indoors and away from windows. Amritsar residents have also been asked to keep lights turned off and the window curtains down.

"There is no need to panic, as a siren will blow now and we will pass the message again once it is clear. Please don't worry, our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors. There is no need to panic. Just stay indoors," said Amritsar District Public Relations Officer (DPRO).

Missile debris was found in Amritsar's Makhan Windi village, as per the Ministry of Defence's official statement. Drones and missiles used by Pakistani to target several locations in India were neutralised using the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.

"The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," the statement said.

Locals also told India Today that they heard multiple explosions past midnight. A local said: "Explosions were heard around 1 AM last night. In the morning, villagers found debris on roofs."

Pakistan recently intensified tensions along the International Border and Line of Control by deploying multiple drones and missiles across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. In a robust defensive response, Indian air defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralised over 50 drones midair.

Officials confirmed the effective interception and neutralisation of these aerial threats, highlighting the prowess of Indian defence systems. This escalation from Pakistan has further heightened regional tensions, showcasing both aerial and missile threats. The incident underscores the necessity for vigilance and advanced defence capabilities in maintaining regional security.