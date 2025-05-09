India-Pakistan latest news: Over 50 drones neutralised by Indian Army air defence units in Pathankot, 5 other places

Over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army air defence units in Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot. On Thursday, Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB).

India used L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment extensively to counter aerial threats, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

As per the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), there have been no losses at the military stations of Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur.

"Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by #IndianArmedForces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means," the IDS HQ said in a post on X .

Meanwhile, power has been restored in Pathankot after last night's blackout. No loss of life has been reported so far, and the airbase is completely secure.

On Thursday, the Indian military reported that it successfully thwarted an attempt by Pakistani forces to strike multiple military targets across 15 cities in the northern and western regions of India using missiles and drones. In response, Indian forces launched a counter-attack that dismantled several components of Pakistan’s air defense network, notably destroying a key installation in Lahore.

This escalation followed India's precision strikes a day earlier on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes were conducted as a measured response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals on April 22.

Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the operation was confirmed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an all-party meeting on Thursday, where he indicated that the operation resulted in the elimination of at least 100 terrorists.