India-Pakistan standoff: Pakistan used Turkey-made SONGAR drones to target military sites. All you need to know

The MEA in a briefing on May 9 said that Pakistan used Turkish Asisguard SONGAR drones to target 36 locations in India on May 8 night but failed in its attempt.

What are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones

Development & deployment: First nationally developed armed drone in Turkey. The platform is in service with Turkish Armed Forces (TAF). Known for their compact design and tactical flexibility, the drones are designed for both domestic security and battlefield operations.

The drone features a special feed chute and an automatic firing mechanism that enables precise targeting while in motion. It also has return-to-home functionality in case of communication loss or battery failure.

Vehicle Integration: Mounted on unmanned/autonomous 4x4 military land vehicles. Enhances ground vehicle strike and surveillance capability

Control Options: Can be operated autonomously or remotely

Armament & Strike Capabilities: Each SONGAR unit is equipped with an automatic machine gun, capable of carrying 200 rounds of 5.56×45mm NATO-standard ammunition. It has a 3-kilometer operational radius and can fly at altitudes up to 2,800 meters.

Surveillance & Imaging Systems: Real-time imaging with transmission capability

Mission Capabilities: Target detection Threat neutralization Damage assessment Simultaneous operations with multiple drones

24/7 Operational Readiness: Fully capable Autonomous Functions: Take-off and landing Continuous standby mode for rapid deployment Threat Response: Effective against asymmetric threats.

Use Cases: Border and cross-border security, ambush countermeasures, reconnaissance and offensive missions, tactical advantage, aerial firepower in coordinated ground-air missions.

Erdogan supports Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Pakistan’s handling of the situation in a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He also backed Pakistan’s proposal for an international investigation into the April 22 attack, calling it “appropriate” and “valuable.” He added, “I pray for Allah’s mercy for our brothers who lost their lives in the attacks, and I once again extend my condolences to the brotherly people and state of Pakistan.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry earlier condemned India’s missile strikes, warning they could push the situation toward “an all-out war.”