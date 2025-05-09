'IndiGo should stop codeshare with Turkish Airlines': As Indo-Pak tensions peak, airline questioned over codeshare partnership

India's low-cost carrier IndiGo is facing criticism over a codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. As per this agreement, the 2 airlines operate joint flights to over 30 European and US destinations under a long-standing agreement.

At present, Turkey is facing backlash for its pro-Pakistan statement after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes, under the codename Operation Sindoor, that destroyed terror camps and linked infrastructure across 9 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Social media users questioned the airline over its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, Turkey's national carrier. A user named Lakhan Arjun Rawat asked when will IndiGo end its partnership with Turkish Airlines.

"@IndiGo6E When will you end your Partnership with Turkish Airlines? They are making profit from our citizens and using it against our nation. #indigo #IndianArmy," Rawat wrote on X.

@IndiGo6E When will you end your Partnership with Turkish Airlines? They are making profit from our citizens and using it against our nation.#indigo #IndianArmy — Lakhan Arjun Rawat (@lakhan_999) May 8, 2025

A second user flagged Turkey's open support for Pakistan and questioned IndiGo. "Turkey is openly supporting Pakistan against India. Why is IndiGo Airlines benefitting Turkish Airlines?" the user asked.

Sanjay Hegde, a senior Supreme Court advocate, said that the boycott of Turkey by Indians can start with IndiGo cancelling its codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines.

"It can start with @IndiGo6E cancelling its codeshare with @TurkishAirlines and flying direct into Athens instead," Hegde said.

It can start with @IndiGo6E cancelling its codeshare with @TurkishAirlines and flying direct into Athens instead. https://t.co/aepP4dsCPA — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) May 8, 2025

Another user said that it is unfair to expect people to do everything when corporates make big profits without bearing in mind the current scenario.

"IndiGo should stop the codeshare with Turkish Airlines. We can't just ask people to do everything while these corporates keep making big moolah despite doing anti-national stuff," the user commented.

Yet another user commented that Turkish Airlines should be forced to take the longer route to go to South East Asia. "Time to ban #TurkishAirlines in Indian Airspace. Let them take the longer route to go to South East Asia. Time for #Indigo to break the partnership with Turkish Airlines," the user commented.

Time to ban #TurkishAirlines in Indian Airspace. Let them take the longer route to go to South East Asia.

Time for #Indigo to break the partnership with Turkish Airlines. — Souvik Jana (@SouvikJana83) May 8, 2025

A user said that not only should IndiGo end its partnership with Turkish Airlines but Air India should also reevaluate its association with Turkish Technic.

"Given the current India-Pakistan conflict, it might be an appropriate time for IndiGo to reconsider its partnership with Turkish Airlines, and likewise for Air India to reevaluate its association with Turkish Technic," the user suggested.

Given the current India-Pakistan conflict, it might be an appropriate time for IndiGo to reconsider its partnership with Turkish Airlines, and likewise for Air India to reevaluate its association with Turkish Technic. — V (@Vloveplanes) May 8, 2025

As per several reports, Turkish Airlines is getting a disproportionate advantage in this agreement. The codeshare agreement between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines also allows passengers to book a ticket via any of these 2 carriers while flying across a network of shared destinations, which also includes major US cities such as New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, and Atlanta.

IndiGo, however, has not faced backlash for this partnership for the first time. The codeshare partnership between the two airlines came into question from security experts and commentators owing to Ankara's deepening bonhomie with Islamabad and endorsement of Pakistan's stand on Kashmir.