India-Pakistan tensions: Missile-like object lands in Dal Lake after explosions rattle Srinagar

Loud explosions rocked Srinagar early Saturday, sending waves of panic across the city as a missile-like object crashed into the iconic Dal Lake, one of Kashmir’s most prominent tourist spots. Witnesses reported plumes of smoke rising from the lake shortly after impact.

Officials confirmed that “a missile-like object landed deep inside the Dal Lake”, and security forces were quick to reach the site. The debris has been recovered and is currently under analysis.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a separate development, another unidentified object was located in Lasjan, on the outskirts of Srinagar. This object too is being examined by security agencies.

The twin discoveries have prompted heightened security checks in the area, with officials not ruling out any possibilities amid the ongoing India-Pakistan military escalation.

Meanwhile, India has turned on its surface-to-air missile systems. These are missile systems designed to shoot down aircraft. This activation is happening because there is a "heavy exchange" (likely meaning fighting, potentially involving aircraft or other aerial threats) going on with Pakistan over Srinagar and the areas around it. The Indian military is using the missile systems to defend against potential aerial attacks.