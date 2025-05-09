India-Pakistan tensions: 'Stay indoors,' Chandigarh, Mohali residents warned after alert issued in the UT

As tensions between India and Pakistan deepen following India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, fresh panic gripped Chandigarh and neighbouring Mohali late Thursday night after the Indian Air Force sounded sirens warning of a possible aerial attack.

In a latest advisory issued, the Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate, Mohali, posted on X, “There is an alert in some areas of UT Chandigarh. We are advising Mohali residents in bordering sectors as well to remain indoors and away from windows and glass panes. Specifically, sectors 45–47.”

The Chandigarh district administration confirmed on X, “An air warning has been received from the Air Force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies.”

Authorities stressed that the siren was a precautionary measure, not a signal of an ongoing strike. However, the warning triggered widespread concern across the tri-city region, particularly in Mohali, which shares its borders with Chandigarh.

The alerts came hours after the Ministry of Defence reported that missile debris had been recovered in Amritsar’s Makhan Windi village, confirming Pakistan's attempted strikes. Locals reported hearing explosions around 1 AM. “Explosions were heard around 1 AM last night. In the morning, villagers found debris on roofs,” a resident told India Today.

According to the Ministry, Pakistan launched multiple drones and missiles across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, targeting sensitive military and civilian zones. These were successfully intercepted mid-air using India’s Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems, including the S-400 system.

“The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the ministry added.

Earlier, the Amritsar district administration issued a similar warning, urging residents to “stay indoors, keep lights off, and curtains drawn.” The District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) of Amritsar added: “There is no need to panic. A siren will blow now and we will pass the message again once it is clear. Our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors.”