India plans to buy Javelin missiles from US: What makes the ‘fire-and-forget’ anti-tank weapon so lethal?

The US had already approved a possible sale to India in November 2025 worth an estimated $45.7 million. That package covered 100 Javelin rounds, one fly-to-buy missile and 25 Lightweight Command Launch Units or Block 1 launch units, along with training, simulators, spare parts and logistical support.

Here's what makes the Javelin so effective

1. Fire-and-forget: This is perhaps the Javelin's most important battlefield advantage. With conventional wire-guided anti-tank missiles, the operator may have to keep tracking the target after launch. That can leave the soldier exposed to return fire. Javelin works differently. The missile's seeker locks onto the target before launch and then guides the missile autonomously. Once fired, the operator can take cover, relocate or engage another target. For an infantry soldier facing an enemy tank, that can make the difference between surviving an engagement and being targeted by the tank or accompanying infantry.

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2. It attacks tanks from above: Modern tanks are heavily armoured at the front, where they expect to encounter enemy fire. Their upper surfaces are generally less protected. Javelin exploits this vulnerability through its top-attack mode. After launch, the missile climbs and then dives onto the target from above rather than simply striking the tank head-on. This gives it a better chance of defeating heavily protected armoured vehicles. Javelin can also be used in a direct-attack mode against certain targets.

3. Infrared seeker gives it day-night capability: The Javelin uses a passive imaging-infrared seeker, allowing it to identify and track targets based on their thermal signatures. That means the system can operate during day or night and in adverse battlefield conditions. Its seeker and signal-processing systems are also designed to improve resistance to countermeasures. This is particularly important in a battlefield where tanks may use smoke, darkness and other measures to reduce their visibility.

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4. Tandem warhead: Javelin uses a tandem-shaped-charge warhead. The concept is designed to defeat explosive reactive armour, which is used on many modern armoured vehicles to disrupt incoming anti-armour weapons. The first charge deals with the reactive armour, allowing the main charge to attack the underlying armour. This gives an infantry unit a weapon designed specifically for the realities of modern armoured warfare.

5. Portable enough for infantry: The system was designed around the idea that an individual soldier should be able to carry and operate it. The missile weighs about 11.8 kg, while the command launch unit weighs roughly 7 kg. A complete round weighs around 15.5 kg. Its operational range is approximately 65 metres to 4 km, depending on conditions and configuration. That combination of portability and range allows relatively small infantry teams to threaten armoured vehicles without relying entirely on tanks, artillery or aircraft.

6. Weapon with real combat experience: Javelin's reputation is also based on battlefield use rather than laboratory testing alone. The system has been used extensively in Afghanistan and Iraq and subsequently became particularly associated with the war in Ukraine, where man-portable anti-armour weapons have played a major role in attempts to stop Russian armoured advances. That combat experience matters because anti-tank systems have to work under conditions involving camouflage, smoke, electronic warfare, rapidly moving targets and return fire.

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What could Javelin mean for India?

For India, the acquisition would add another layer to the Army's anti-armour capability. The weapon could be particularly relevant for infantry formations operating alongside or independently of armoured units, including in difficult terrain where deploying heavier anti-tank systems can be challenging.

At the same time, India is developing its own Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). The Defence Acquisition Council approved procurement of MPATGM systems in July 2026 as part of a broader ₹52,000-crore package aimed at strengthening military preparedness.

That means Javelin need not necessarily replace India's indigenous programme. Instead, it could provide a battle-tested imported capability while domestic systems continue to mature.

The Javelin acquisition also has a strategic dimension. The proposed sale has been described as strengthening the US-India strategic relationship and improving India's ability to respond to current and future threats.