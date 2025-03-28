‘India ready to offer all possible assistance’: PM Narendra Modi assures Myanmar, Thailand after 7.7 earthquake 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ‘India stands ready to offer all assistance’ to Myanmar and Thailand after the two countries experienced massive earthquake of 7.7 on Reichter scale.

“Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

A strong earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hit central Myanmar on March 28, the monitoring services said, also affecting Bangkok with hundreds of people running out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, and further details are awaited. The United States Geological Survey informed that the quake was at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre was about 17.2 km from the city of Mandalay.

Social media posts from Mandalay, Myanmar’s ancient royal capital that is at the centre of its Buddhist heartland, showed collapsed buildings and debris strewn across streets of the city.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated the quake was /7.7 magnitude/was followed by a powerful aftershock. The epicentre was about 17.2 km from #Mandalay. Now we are seeing the updates of collapsed buildings in Mandalay, Shan State/ Inlay/ Bago/ Mawlamyine#Myanmar https://t.co/zwBIYZkMx6 pic.twitter.com/7YIB9MXFjk — Hnin Zaw (@hninyadanazaw) March 28, 2025

People in Bangkok ran out onto the streets in panic and water splashed out of swimming pools. Thailand has locked down airports and subways and flights have been suspended as aftershocks still pose a threat, Reuters reported. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has announced the immediate suspension of all trading activities following the earthquake.

In Bangkok, a 30-story building under construction collapsed, trapping 43 workers, according to police and medical officials. Footage shared on social media captured the massive structure, intended for government offices, crumbling into a heap of rubble and twisted metal within seconds.