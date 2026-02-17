India seizes three US-sanctioned Iran-linked oil tankers near Mumbai, tightens maritime surveillance

India has intercepted three US-sanctioned oil tankers suspected of links to Iran and moved to intensify maritime monitoring, according to a source familiar with the development. The action comes as authorities step up efforts to prevent illicit cargo transfers in regional waters.

The vessels, Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star and Al Jafzia, were found operating with frequently altered identities, the source said, suggesting attempts to avoid detection by coastal enforcement agencies. Their owners are believed to be based overseas.

The seizure corroborates details briefly posted by Indian authorities on February 6 before the message was removed. Officials are now examining whether the ships were involved in ship-to-ship transfers, a common method used to conceal the origin of sanctioned oil cargo.

The National Iranian Oil Company denied any connection to the vessels or their cargoes, according to Iranian state media.

Interception near Mumbai

Authorities had earlier indicated the tankers were detected roughly 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai following suspicious activity. They were subsequently escorted to the city for investigation.

Since then, surveillance has been expanded across India’s maritime zone. About 55 ships and 10 to 12 aircraft are now conducting continuous monitoring operations, the source said.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control had previously sanctioned vessels with International Maritime Organisation numbers matching those seized by India. Shipping data also linked two of the tankers to Iran — Al Jafzia transported fuel oil from Iran to Djibouti in 2025, while Stellar Ruby carried an Iranian flag. Asphalt Star mainly operated along routes around China.

Sanctioned oil is often sold at heavy discounts, and traders typically use layered ownership, false documentation and mid-sea transfers to disguise cargo origin and evade enforcement.

The action comes amid improving US-India relations, including a recent decision by Washington to reduce tariffs on Indian goods after New Delhi agreed to halt Russian oil imports.

(With inputs from Reuters)