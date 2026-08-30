India sends 68.5 tonnes of relief, tunnel experts and Bailey bridge equipment to Nepal

"It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits," the MEA said in a post on X.

Standing with Nepal



The 4th flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal and relief material has been handed over.



It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis… pic.twitter.com/Ahei0Tmnkd — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 30, 2026

Must Read: Nepal issues fresh flood alert as Bhote Koshi river flow increases further

Search For Workers

An 11-member Indian technical team comprising doctors, paramedics, and tunnel engineers arrived in Kathmandu on Friday. It carried out an on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in the flood-affected Trishuli area of Nuwakot district on Saturday, the Indian embassy said.

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The team also conducted an aerial survey of the Chilime and Langtang areas before starting rescue-related work around the tunnel area, according to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

An 82-member joint security team comprising personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police has been clearing debris since Friday night to reach people believed to be trapped inside the tunnels.

The 4th flight from 🇮🇳 with 11 tonne assistance is now airborne. The @IAF_MCC C-130 aircraft is carrying:



➡️ A Tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations.



➡️ A team of Forensics experts for DNA analysis along with Forensic equipment.



➡️… pic.twitter.com/XmUJQQ1muJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 29, 2026

Nepali security forces have so far rescued 191 workers from tunnels at various hydropower projects across the country, according to the Nepal Army. But reports of more people trapped inside tunnels prompted Nepal to seek India’s assistance.

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Many are believed to be trapped inside tunnels linked to the Upper Trishuli-1 and Trishuli-3A hydropower projects in Rasuwa district, near the Nepal-Tibet border.

Mud and debris blocking tunnel entrances, along with adverse weather conditions, have complicated the rescue efforts.

Bailey Bridges For Damaged Routes

India is also helping Nepal restore transport links damaged by the floods.

Sixteen trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot single-lane modular steel bridge have arrived in Nepal, the Indian embassy said. Equipment for seven more Bailey bridges will be supplied soon, with technical teams expected to arrive shortly to help install them.

Nepal has sought assistance from India and China to build 42 Bailey bridges in flood-hit areas. The portable bridges can be assembled quickly without heavy machinery or specialised tools.

India has also sent forensic experts and equipment for DNA analysis, as Nepal sought foreign expertise for DNA testing, forensic work, and other specialised tasks following the disaster.

The flash floods swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors on Wednesday, killing hundreds and causing extensive damage to roads, bridges, settlements, and hydropower infrastructure.

