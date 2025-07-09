Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has asserted that Indian states do not share a border with China, but with Tibet. "If you look at the map...none of the Indian states directly share border with China. We share border with Tibet only,” Khandu told PTI in an interview. "In 1950, China forcefully occupied Tibet. Officially, yes...Tibet is under China and that can't be ruled out but originally, we share border with Tibet."

Khandu outlined the boundaries his state shares: "In Arunachal, we share three international boundaries — with Bhutan approximately 150 kms, with Tibet 1200 kms, which is one of the longest in the country and on the eastern side Myanmar approximately 550 kms."

His remarks come amid heightened tensions over China's repeated attempts to rename places within Arunachal Pradesh. Calling Beijing's actions a pattern, Khandu said, "This is a habit of China. Not just once, I think the last time when Arunachal Pradesh was renamed, this is their fifth attempt, if I am not mistaken. This is not surprising for us. We know China's habit."

He added that India's Ministry of External Affairs has already responded to China's actions. "I think the MEA has officially dealt with it. They have also responded to it," he said.

Backing Tibetan autonomy, Khandu also weighed in on the succession of the Dalai Lama, stating that Beijing has no locus standi on the issue. "I don't know why China is objecting to it, they must have their own policy," he said. "However, the Dalai Lama Institute is only in Tibet, and people from the Himalayan belt follow him. There is no Dalai Lama Institute in China, so I do not know how China is going to decide. China has no role in it."

Tracing the roots of Tibetan Buddhism, Khandu said, "Way back in the 8th century, from the Nalanda University, many gurus went to Tibet. At that time, there used to be a Bon religion in Tibet. So, by combining the Bon religion and Buddhism, the concept of Tibetan Buddhism emerged. So, Buddhism spread throughout Tibet. Our monks go there to study, then come back and bring those practices to their own lands, their own places.”

He added, "His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has played a very vital role in preserving and promoting the ancient Nalanda tradition which is from our own country. In that light, the demand for the Bharat Ratna... is definitely a very good step."

Khandu also confirmed he would write to the central government recommending the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, for the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, backed Khandu’s view: “Most with a rudimentary school education are aware that India does not share a border with China; India shares a border with Tibet. The border security force for this sector is named Indo-Tibetan Border Police.”