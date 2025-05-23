Business Today
India shuts airspace near Andaman Islands amid likely missile test after Pakistan strikes

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued for May 23–24, temporarily restricting air traffic over the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 23, 2025 5:51 PM IST
India shuts airspace near Andaman Islands amid likely missile test after Pakistan strikesAirspace over Andaman closed till May 24

Flight routes near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will remain off-limits till Saturday as India prepares for what is believed to be a strategic missile test, according to geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued for May 23–24, temporarily restricting air traffic over the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

An X user, Symon flagged the NOTAM in a post, stating, “India has issued a NOTAM around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for May 23-24, 2025, for a likely missile test in the region.”

The notification comes against the backdrop of renewed tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Indian military’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor earlier this month. On May 7, India carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. In retaliation, Pakistan launched drone and missile strikes on Indian military bases, civilian areas, and places of worship over the next three days.

While the specific missile system being tested has not been confirmed, India has a track record of conducting major weapons trials in this region. In April 2024, the Indian Air Force test-fired a new air-launched ballistic missile variant, known as ROCKS or Crystal Maze 2, from a Su-30 MKI fighter jet over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Israeli-developed missile is capable of striking targets over 250 km away.

Although such NOTAMs are routine for weapons tests, the timing of this closure has drawn attention due to its proximity to recent cross-border hostilities.

