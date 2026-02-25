Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed India's support to Israel in its fight against terrorism. "We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond," he said while addressing the Knesset in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister also noted that he was born on September 17, 1950 — the same day India formally recognised Israel. He conveyed the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost in the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also backed the Gaza Peace Initiative, which he said "offers a pathway."

"India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," he said.

On terrorism, Prime Minister Modi said that no cause can justify the murder of civilians and nothing can justify terrorism. "India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," he added.

Advertisement

"Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability," he said.

