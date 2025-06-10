'India successfully met peak power demand on June 9': ML Khattar as heatwave grips northern states

Amid scorching heat in parts of the country, Union Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said that India successfully met peak power demand of 241 GW on June 9. "This achievement underscores the nation's robust power infrastructure, with zero peak shortage reported," he said while highlighting 11 years of transformative growth in the power sector in a press conference in New Delhi.

The minister said that it was the government's goal to make power accessible to everyone and at all times and the government is aiming for 100% electrification of households across the country. He declared that India has become power-sufficient meeting all its power demands and well on the path of power surplus country.

Khattar also announced that a new provision was being implemented soon for air conditioning standards. He said now the temperature standardization for ACs will be set between 20°C to 28°C, "meaning we won't be able to cool below 20°C or warm above 28°C". "This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardize temperature settings."

There is no respite from blistering heat in several states including Haryana and Punjab where mercury has crossed 47.4°C. On Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded in Punjab's Bhatinda (47.6°C), Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar (47.4°C), and Kota (46.3°C). Haryana's Sirsa too recorded severe heat with temperature reaching 46.2°C.

Today, the IMD warned that heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest India, and severe heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Rajasthan. Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh regions are expected to face heatwave on June 10-12. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 10, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha on June 10 and 11.

There is no significant change in the maximum temperatures in Northwest India in the next four days but are expected to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius thereafter, said the weather department. Similarly, there is no change expected in the maximum temperatures in Central and East India in the next two-three days, but a fall in temperature is expected by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter.

