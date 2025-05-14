India successfully tests counter swarm drone system, ‘Bhargavastra’

India has successfully tested the new low-cost counter swarm drone system, 'Bhargavastra' that is developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL). The counter-drone system was successfully tested at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur.

Bhargavastra operates in hard kill mode and can detect and eliminate small and incoming drones at distances of up to 2.5 km. Three trials were conducted by SDAL in the presence of senior officials from the Army Air Defence. Two trials involved firing one rocket each, while the third trial fired two rockets in salvo mode within two seconds. All four rockets performed as expected and met the required launch parameters.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bhargavastra uses unguided micro-rockets as the first layer of defence to neutralise drone swarms within a lethal radius of 20 metres.

A guided micro-missile, tested earlier, serves as the second layer for precise neutralisation. The system is designed for deployment across diverse terrains, including high-altitude regions above 5,000 metres.

SDAL highlighted the system's indigenous design and cost-effectiveness. Bhargavastra is modular and can include an additional soft-kill layer for jamming and spoofing, providing an integrated shield for all branches of the armed forces. The sensors and shooter can be configured as per user requirements for layered air defence coverage.

The system integrates with existing network-centric warfare infrastructure. Its Command-and-Control Centre features advanced C4I technology. The radar can detect small aerial threats from 6 to 10 km away, while the Electro-Optical Infrared sensor suite ensures precise identification of low radar cross-section targets.

Advertisement

According to its developers, Bhargavastra represents a significant step in counter-drone technology. Its open-source architecture and multi-layered, cost-effective design with swarm neutralisation capabilities are unique globally.