India suggests four-point plan to China to manage border tensions, improve ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed a four-point plan to ease border tensions and improve diplomatic relations with China during a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Qingdao. The plan includes adherence to the 2024 disengagement plan, continued efforts to de-escalate tensions, accelerated work towards demarcation and delimitation of borders, and the use of the existing special representative mechanism to manage differences and enhance relations.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh also raised concerns about Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and emphasised that Operation Sindoor represents India's principled stance on the issue.

Sharing a picture on X after the meeting, the Defence Minister highlighted the need for both New Delhi and Beijing to maintain the positive momentum in diplomatic ties. He also expressed satisfaction over the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after nearly six years.

"Held talks with Admiral Dong Jun, the Defence Minister of China, on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had a constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on bilateral relations. Expressed my happiness on restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly six years. It is incumbent on both sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities to the bilateral relationship," Singh tweeted.

He presented a Madhubani painting from Bihar to Admiral Dong Jun. The painting, originating from the Mithila region, is known for its line drawings and bright colours or patterns. According to a Chinese readout, India is not seeking confrontation and is working to enhance communication and mutual trust. There has been no official statement from New Delhi regarding the meeting.

The meeting followed Singh's refusal to sign an SCO document that would have weakened India's position on terrorism and the Pahalgam attack, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 people. China, chairing the SCO, and its ally Pakistan tried to divert attention from terrorism in the document, avoiding mention of the April 22 attack.

The document mentioned Balochistan, indirectly accusing India of unrest in the Pakistani province. This week’s India-China engagements have been closely watched as the first since the 2024 de-escalation after the 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh and last month’s Operation Sindoor.