India has decided to send a team to the United Nations Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee meeting this week to seek the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. The move follows the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, which led to a conflict between India and Pakistan. .

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to a report in The Economic Times, the team will present new evidence pointing to Pakistan's involvement in supporting terrorism. The evidence will highlight TRF's role in the attack.

Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the UNSC, has been protecting TRF at the council with support from China. The 1267 Sanctions Committee, also called the ISIS and Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee, was established under a UNSC resolution in 1999, to focus on combating terrorism linked to ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and related groups.

The committee decides on sanctions and travel bans for individuals and entities associated with these terror organisations and ensures the enforcement of these measures under UNSC resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011), and 2253 (2015).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address since the India-Pakistan conflict and the subsequent ceasefire, said, India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail. He said trade and terror and talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand.

Advertisement

He described Operation Sindoor, launched in order to attack terror factories in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 attack, as India’s new policy against terrorism and an unwavering pledge for justice.

The prime minister advised Pakistan's rulers that the terrorists they have nurtured will ultimately harm Pakistan itself. He said Pakistan must root out terrorism if it wants to survive. Modi stated that India will not differentiate between governments sponsoring terrorism and the terrorists themselves. He warned of decisive action in case of any misadventure.