India to send all-party delegation to brief countries on conflict with Pakistan

In a diplomatic move, a delegation of Indian Members of Parliament (MPs) from various political parties is poised to embark on an international outreach tour after May 22. The aim is to brief global leaders on the recent conflict with Pakistan and provide insight into India's strategic stance. This tour will see visits to countries including the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

To consolidate a unified political response, the Indian government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the security situation. Opposition parties extended their support to the government's stance against Pakistan's provocations. Alongside military measures, India has implemented a series of diplomatic actions against Pakistan, including cancelling visas and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is spearheading the coordination of this international tour. Invitations have been dispatched to MPs, and delegations will consist of 5-6 members, primarily senior MPs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). These delegations are tasked with articulating India's position and actions, thereby garnering international support.

The planned outreach comes in the wake of India's intensified diplomatic efforts to secure backing from foreign governments. This includes dialogues with top officials and foreign ministers aimed at rallying global support against Pakistan's actions. The conflict, which escalated dramatically after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 by Pakistan-based militants, prompted India to launch 'Operation Sindoor'. This operation targeted terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The subsequent escalation saw Pakistan attempting drone strikes on Indian cities and military installations. The high tensions lasted for four days until an agreement to de-escalate was reached on May 10.

Amidst the diplomatic offensive, India has also taken significant internal measures. These include downsizing diplomatic missions, closing land borders and airspace, and halting trade and business ties with Pakistan. These measures are intended to send a strong message of India's resolve to address security threats.

The outreach by Indian MPs is expected to fortify international alliances and ensure that India's narrative on the conflict is effectively communicated.