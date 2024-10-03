India to work with Brazil at G20 on global growth, SDGs, and climate action, says Amitabh Kant

As part of the G-20 troika, India will work with Brazil on issues around reviving global growth, meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs), climate action, and use of technology, Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, said on Thursday.

“We are meeting at a point of time when there are very major geopolitical seismic conflicts taking place,” Kant said at the ICRIER G20 Annual International Conference 2024, noting that there has been a prolonged war in Europe, a conflict in the Middle East, as well as an increased threat of China's potential annexation of Taiwan.

“India looks forward to supporting Brazil,” he underlined.

Brazil, which is currently holding the Presidency of the G20, will host the 2024 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19. The theme of its presidency is Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.

Noting that Brazil’s focus is on a global alliance against hunger and poverty, Kant said this would require global growth as well as the use of technology in a very big way.

He highlighted that the “first and foremost issue critical to the world is to drive global growth,” which would require the cooperation of the G20 members, but noted that protectionism has come back in a big way. “Global value chains have completely broken, and the US has imposed high tariffs on imports from China,” he pointed out.

“The geopolitical scenario that was faced by India at the time of its G20 presidency has got more aggravated compared to what Brazil faces,” he said.

He also noted that reaching a consensus on climate action as well as the critical paragraph on geopolitics in the G20 Leaders' Declaration may prove to be challenging in the current context.

Progress on MDBs

Meanwhile, addressing the conference, NK Singh, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission and co-convenor of the Independent Expert Group on Strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), noted that there has been limited progress in implementing the recommendations of the committee.

“It is not all gloom. There has been tangible progress in terms of enhanced awareness,” he said, but highlighted that several challenges remain. These include geopolitical developments, uncertainty around electoral outcomes, and the engagement of the focus of decision-makers in countries.

He underlined that it is critical to keep the dialogue going on the need to strengthen MDBs and said that concentrating on MDBs without focussing on the International Monetary Fund would be a "great mistake."

Commenting on the progress on various recommendations of the expert group to strengthen MDBs, Singh said that there has been mixed progress on the proposal to fully harness the amount of resources for the capital adequacy framework for these institutions. Similarly, MDBs continue to work in silos, and there is a long way to go in terms of MDBs working together. Private capital also remains averse to MDBs, which was another suggestion of the committee.