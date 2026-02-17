India Today Group debuts AI news anchor ‘Sutra’ at AI Impact Summit 2026

The India Today Group has unveiled Sutra, a new AI-driven news anchor, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Developed in collaboration with BharatGen and showcased by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Sutra is designed to navigate complex, real-time information and deliver concise insights from the Summit’s sessions.

Advertisement

The launch marks an important step in the Group’s commitment to combining advanced technology with trusted journalism.

Using models developed through BharatGen, Sutra aims to make high-level policy discussions more accessible to the public by offering clear, real-time takeaways from the Summit.

A key feature of Sutra is its adherence to the “AI Sandwich” model, championed by Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie. This approach ensures that AI serves as a supportive tool, framed by human editorial intent at the outset and final human verification at the end.

“Our goal with Sutra is to provide clarity in an increasingly fast-paced news cycle,” said Nilanjan Das, Chief AI Officer, India Today Group. “By working with BharatGen, we are exploring how AI can be leveraged to make information more accessible and inclusive for a wider audience, while maintaining the editorial standards the India Today Group is known for. This collaboration also brings us closer to a sovereign AI future.”

Advertisement

Rishi Bal, CEO of BharatGen, added, “For AI to truly transform the Indian media landscape, it must move beyond mere automation to deep contextual intelligence. BharatGen is pioneering sovereign, multimodal models that understand the nuances of Indian languages and regional dialects. In an era of AI anchors and real-time news, our focus is on building a robust technological backbone that enables nuanced storytelling across diverse demographics. By providing indigenous AI capabilities, we are ensuring that the future of Indian journalism is powered by technology that is culturally aware, linguistically inclusive, and built entirely on home-grown soil.”