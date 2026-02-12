India-US BTA: Trump vows a dramatic increase in US coal exports to India, other nations

US President Donald Trump has said the United States will dramatically increase its coal exports to India under the newly announced trade framework, placing energy at the centre of Washington’s commercial engagement with New Delhi.

Speaking at an event titled ‘Champion of Coal’ on Wednesday, Trump linked recent trade understandings with India and other countries directly to a surge in US coal shipments.

"And under our leadership, we're becoming a massive energy exporter. In just the past few months, we've made historic trade deals with Japan, Korea, India and others to increase our coal exports dramatically," Trump said.

"We're now exporting coal all over the world, and the quality of our coal is supposed to be...the finest anywhere in the world," he said.

His remarks come days after the US and India announced they had reached a framework for an interim trade agreement. Under the arrangement, New Delhi will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all American industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products. India has also committed to purchasing USD 500 billion worth of US products over the next five years, according to White House fact sheet.

A joint statement issued by the two countries on Friday said they have reached a framework "regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade."

It said that India "intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years."

The statement added that the framework reaffirms the commitment to the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025. Those negotiations are expected to include additional market access commitments and measures aimed at building more resilient supply chains.

With coal explicitly identified as part of India’s planned purchases, energy exports are emerging as a central pillar of the evolving US-India trade relationship.

(With inputs from PTI)