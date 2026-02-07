India-US interim trade pact: From diamonds to silk — Full list of products under 18% tariffs

In a landmark move on February 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump finalised an interim trade framework that slashed the punishing 50% duties on Indian goods down to a strategic 18% reciprocal tariff. From the glittering diamond hubs of Surat to the textile clusters of Tiruppur, industries that were previously "priced out" of the US market are suddenly back in the game.
Whether you are a business owner eyeing the $30 trillion US market or a consumer looking for cheaper American imports like California almonds and premium spirits, this list is your new roadmap.
India-US interim trade deal: Full list of products getting preferential market access
|Sector
|Goods
|Benefits
|Gems and jewellery
|Cut and polished diamonds, lab-grown synthetic diamonds, coloured gemstones, synthetic stone, as well as articles of gold, silver, platinum and others.
|
|Textiles and apparel
|Silk, ready-made garments, carpets, hand-made textiles, cotton textiles, etc.
|
|Agriculture (US to India)
|Dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits
|India to eliminate or reduce import duties
|Leather and footwear
|Finished leather, leather footwear, and footwear components
|
Access to a market worth $42 billion
Competitive edge in terms of additional duties levied by the US against China (35 per cent), Vietnam (20 per cent), Indonesia (19 per cent), Cambodia (19 per cent), Phillippines (19 per cent), and Thailand (19 per cent)
|Home decor
|Wood and furniture, pillows, cushions, quilts, comforters, non-electrical lamps, seats, chandeliers, illuminated signs, parts of lamps, etc.
|
|Machinery and parts
|--
|
|Toys
|--
|