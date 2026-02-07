India-US interim trade pact: From diamonds to silk — Full list of products under 18% tariffs

In a landmark move on February 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump finalised an interim trade framework that slashed the punishing 50% duties on Indian goods down to a strategic 18% reciprocal tariff. From the glittering diamond hubs of Surat to the textile clusters of Tiruppur, industries that were previously "priced out" of the US market are suddenly back in the game.

Whether you are a business owner eyeing the $30 trillion US market or a consumer looking for cheaper American imports like California almonds and premium spirits, this list is your new roadmap.

India-US interim trade deal: Full list of products getting preferential market access

