Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
India-US interim trade pact: From diamonds to silk — Full list of products under 18% tariffs

India-US interim trade pact: From diamonds to silk — Full list of products under 18% tariffs

From the glittering diamond hubs of Surat to the textile clusters of Tiruppur, industries that were previously "priced out" of the US market are suddenly back in the game.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 7, 2026 10:46 AM IST
India-US interim trade pact: From diamonds to silk — Full list of products under 18% tariffsWhether you are a business owner eyeing the $30 trillion US market or a consumer looking for cheaper American imports like California almonds and premium spirits, this list is your new roadmap.

In a landmark move on February 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump finalised an interim trade framework that slashed the punishing 50% duties on Indian goods down to a strategic 18% reciprocal tariff. From the glittering diamond hubs of Surat to the textile clusters of Tiruppur, industries that were previously "priced out" of the US market are suddenly back in the game.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Whether you are a business owner eyeing the $30 trillion US market or a consumer looking for cheaper American imports like California almonds and premium spirits, this list is your new roadmap.

India-US interim trade deal: Full list of products getting preferential market access
 

Sector Goods Benefits
Gems and jewellery Cut and polished diamonds, lab-grown synthetic diamonds, coloured gemstones, synthetic stone, as well as articles of gold, silver, platinum and others.
  • Access to an overall market of $61 billion.
  • A zero per cent duty market access of $29 billion has been provided for major gemstones like diamonds, platinum, coins, etc.
  • Competitive edge in terms of additional duties levied by the USA on China (35 per cent), South Africa (30 per cent), and Thailand (19 per cent)
Textiles and apparel Silk, ready-made garments, carpets, hand-made textiles, cotton textiles, etc.
  • Tariffs to be slashed on exports, specifically silk, to go down to 0 per cent, with access to a market worth $113 billion
  • Competitive edge in terms of additional duties levied by the USA against China (35 per cent), Vietnam (20 per cent), Bangladesh (20 per cent), and Indonesia (19 per cent)
Agriculture (US to India) Dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits India to eliminate or reduce import duties 
Leather and footwear Finished leather, leather footwear, and footwear components

Access to a market worth $42 billion

Advertisement

Competitive edge in terms of additional duties levied by the US against China (35 per cent), Vietnam (20 per cent), Indonesia (19 per cent), Cambodia (19 per cent), Phillippines (19 per cent), and Thailand (19 per cent)
Home decor Wood and furniture, pillows, cushions, quilts, comforters, non-electrical lamps, seats, chandeliers, illuminated signs, parts of lamps, etc. 
  • Tariffs to be slashed from 50 per cent to 18 per cent on Indian exports, including wood and furniture, and pillows, with access to a market worth $52 billion
  • Zero per cent duty-free access to a market worth $13 billion, comprising products including seats and chandeliers
  • Competitive edge against China (35 per cent), Vietnam (20 per cent), Malaysia (19 per cent), Indonesia (19 per cent), Cambodia (19 per cent), and Thailand (19 per cent)
Machinery and parts -- 
  • Manufacturing boost with a reduction of tariffs, with access to a market of $477 billion, with current India exports worth $2.35 billion
  • Competitive edge against Vietnam (20 per cent), Malaysia (19 per cent), and Thailand (19 per cent)
Toys --
  • Access to a market worth $18 billion
  • Competitive edge in terms of tariffs imposed against China (35 per cent), Vietnam (20 per cent), and Indonesia (19 per cent)

 

Published on: Feb 7, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today